Cumberland woman wins $75,000

A Cumberland woman claimed a $75,000 top prize playing the Rhode Island Lottery’s $5 “Baseball” Instant Ticket. She plans to purchase a new car with her winnings, according to a release. The Cumberland Spot, at 1152 Mendon Road in Cumberland, sold the winning ticket.

Also this week, a North Providence man won $15,000 playing the Daily Numbers game. Two of his winning tickets were a result of the May 29, 2016 evening draw and the third winning ticket was a result of the Nov. 13, 2016 evening draw. He wagered $1 on each of the three four-digit straight bets, and matched all four digits in the exact order they were drawn to win $5,000 on each, equaling $15,000. He plans to use his winnings to pay bills. The Shell station at 1275 Mineral Spring Ave. in North Providence sold the winning ticket.