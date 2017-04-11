Alzheimer’s support group meets April 20

PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center will host an Alzheimer’s Caregivers’ Community Support Group on the third Thursday of each month at its facility located at 420 Main St. Meetings are held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The next meeting will be held on Thursday, April 20.

Following a lecture, participants are invited to share ideas and thoughts with others who are experiencing the same situations and gather information on programs and services.

For more information, call 401-728-7582.