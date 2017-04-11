Free bus fare cards available at Senior Center

PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., is a distribution site for a limited quantity of free $5 bus fare cards for qualified Rhode Island seniors, 65 and older, who have a valid Senior All Day RIPTA Bus Pass.

The senior center will be distributing these $5 cards on a first-come, first-served basis to residents of Pawtucket and Central Falls.

The cards are being distributed on Thursdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Individuals must bring a valid picture I.D. and their valid Senior All Day RIPTA Bus Pass. Each eligible senior will be able to receive this free $5 bus fare card once a month through June, while supplies last. Call 401-728-7582, 401-462-3000 or 401-462-4444.