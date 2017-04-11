Keegan will be new principal at BVP High School

CUMBERLAND – Blackstone Valley Prep board of directors announced this week that it voted unanimously to appoint Michaela Keegan as the new head of school for BVP High School.

Keegan, 36, who holds a doctor of education degree from Johnson & Wales University, is currently assistant principal at Cole Middle School in East Greenwich and will join BVP for the 2017-18 school year, officials said.

In the meantime, Executive Director Jeremy Chiappetta will continue serving as interim leader.

Chiappetta said in a statement this week that he “enthusiastically recommended” Keegan following a series of interviews with senior leadership, high school teachers, scholars, and families.

“After each step of the interview process, it became more and more evident that Dr. Keegan is the leader we have been looking for,” he said.

BVP High School, which is housed in the St. Joan of Arc Church school building but will be moving into a brand-new facility in Valley Falls this fall, has been without a leader since last summer’s departure of Jonathan Santos Silva, after several faculty members’ disparaging remarks online about students and families were made public.

In addition to her doctorate degree, Keegan holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Rhode Island and a master’s in teacher from Rhode Island College.

Prior to her role in East Greenwich, Keegan was a principal in Providence Public Schools for three years at Juanita Sanchez Comprehensive High School. Dr. Keegan has also served as an adjunct faculty member at Rhode Island College.