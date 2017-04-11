Parks & Rec announces summer camp registration

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division will conduct a summer camp program for Pawtucket residents to be held at Slater Memorial Park Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, Aug. 11, for children ages 6 through 13.

The summer camp program will offer two three-week sessions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first session will take place from Tuesday, July 5, through Friday, July 21. The second session will begin on Monday, July 24, and continue through Friday, Aug. 11.

There will be a cost of $15 per child, per session. The program will offer 220 children the option to attend both sessions, while an additional 40 children will be given the option of attending one of the two sessions.

Registration will be accepted Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Slater Park Pavilion. Starting May 8, registrations will also be available at the Slater Park Office lobby, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 pm.

The registration and payment must be submitted in person, along with a driver’s license and child’s progress report or report card (Sept. 2016-June 2017) from the camper’s Pawtucket school showing proof of residency in Pawtucket. Further details are available in the Slater Park summer camp packet. Parents should review these guidelines, as no substitution will be accepted for registering their child.

Registrations are available for download at https://tinyurl.com/kr5fggc .

Two current vacancies for certified lifeguards must be filled as well to work at the Veteran’s Park pool. These employment applications are available at the Slater Park Office, 825 Armistice Blvd. All openings will be filled on May 26 through a lottery drawing process.

There are several openings for non-paying “counselor-in-training” positions for candidates 14 or 15 years of age. A “CIT” notation should be included on the application if interested.