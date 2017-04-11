Pawtucket Veterans Council meets April 21

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Veterans Council will commence its seasonal meetings program on Friday, April 21, at 2 p.m., at Gatchell VFW Post, at the corner of Fountain and Blake streets.

Plans will be initiated for the city’s May memorial month including grave flagging, student essay contests and a patriotic event to take place on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.

The May activities committee includes James Hollis, chairman; assisted by William Parrott, Ted Gerrard, Chaplain Kenneth Lafountaine, Assistant Chaplain Toppy Carlson, Leo Courtois, James De Guilio, Albert Sharples, Shawn Fitzpatrick, Maurice Trottier, Commander Raymond Welch and Robert Balthazard, auditor. The student coordinator is Kenneth Postle.

For more information, call Jack Lucas at 401-725-0191.