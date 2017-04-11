Registration open for St. Ray’s Golf Tourney

PAWTUCKET – The 27th annual Saint Raphael Academy Alumni and Friends Golf Tournament will be held Friday, May 12, at the Pawtucket Country Club, 900 Armistice Blvd.

All proceeds go to the school to benefit the students of Saint Raphael Academy. This year’s tournament is being held in memory of Brother Charles Kitson, a beloved teacher at the academy from 1971 to 1977.

The day will begin at 7 a.m. with check-in and a continental breakfast, followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Prizes will be given at certain holes, including the chance to win a new car from the Courtesy dealerships. A sit-down lunch will follow, featuring a cash bar and raffles.

Registration is now open at www.saintrays.org . Register as an individual or as a foursome. Those who aren’t golfers may register for lunch only. There are also some sponsorship opportunities available.

For more information, call Mary Alexandre at 401-723-8100, ext. 120, or email malexandre@saintrays.org.