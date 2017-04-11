Saints look to turn fortunes around in D-II

Baseball team opens season with 0-3 mark

SMITHFIELD – Thanks to a break in a stretch of rainy days, the St. Raphael Academy baseball team was able to open up its season last Wednesday afternoon at Smithfield High in its first Division II matchup in decades since coming down from Division I.

“I guess we deserved it,” said SRA head coach Tom “Saar” Sorrentine. “(The RIIL) moved us down, so we had no choice in the matter. In Division II, there are a lot of good teams, so we’ll have our work cut out for us. We only won three games last year, so hopefully, we can get something done here.”

The Saints graduated a number of starters, including their catcher, Dylan Boisclair, and two of their top pitchers, Nate Vigeant and A.J. Morris, and they also lost their shortstop and second baseman. Some seniors have been able to step up and start, while other open positions have gone to freshmen and sophomores.

“We have a good nucleus and some young kids that are good,” said Sorrentine, who has eight seniors, five of them starters from last season. “I figure we could be okay, but you have to get out on the field and play.”

Senior Jackson Rush will replace Boisclair behind the plate, and returning senior Brendon Aldridge will be the number one pitcher. Sophomore Conor O’Brien, who started last week’s opener against the Sentinels, was brought up last year from junior varsity, and another sophomore that is part of the starting rotation is southpaw Jake Lefort.

Sorrentine said that they also have two other freshmen who are trying to get into the mix, as well as a few relief pitchers that includes the center fielder, senior Pat Fleming.

The Saints have two senior captains, Fleming, who batted leadoff, and Elliot Vadnais, who played left field, and against Smithfield, they had two freshmen starting, with Braxton Fontaine at shortstop and Rob Costa at second.

“Right now, it’s tough to figure out who’s going to go where,” Sorrentine said. “We’ve had one scrimmage and we’ve only been outside two or three other times. We’re going on what we saw.”

The Saints were shut down through two innings by the Sentinels, who struck first with a run in the bottom of the first and then three more in the second, but SRA broke out with four runs in the top of the third to tie the score. Unfortunately, that was all the scoring the Saints did, as they ended up suffering a 14-4 loss.

The Saints know some of the teams that are in D-II, but are unfamiliar with others. Sorrentine said that Prout is always good, as well as Tolman, and Ponaganset won the championship last year. They are familiar with Woonsocket, which is also down from D-I, and West Warwick is usually pretty good, Sorrentine added.

Sorrentine is high on his team’s defense, and he thinks they should be able to hit the ball. The question right now is pitching, especially since they haven’t been tested yet. Overall, the Saints want to use this season down in D-II to turn things around and get some wins.

“We want to make the playoffs,” Sorrentine said. “We really don’t have a good read on our team right now, but we think we can be pretty good. We’re going to try and live up in the upper half (of the standings), if we can.

“We lost a lot. We’ve been in that losing mode, and we’ve got to get out of that mode. That’s the key. We got to turn that around into wins. Get a different attitude.”

Unfortunately for the Saints, they saw their record fall to 0-3 on Monday afternoon. After dropping their home opener at Vets Park to Scituate last Friday, 7-3, the Saints dropped an 8-2 decision to Mount Saint Charles three afternoons later in Woonsocket.

They will try to get on track on Thursday, when they visit West Warwick at McCarthy Stadium in a 3:30 p.m. contest.