Senior Center presents pet therapy program

PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., announces that a pet therapy program will be held every other Monday at 10:30 a.m. The next session will be April 24. The program features Dawn Goff with her licensed therapy dogs Tinker Bell, a bichon, and Wendy, a poochon. Pet therapy is free for seniors 55 and older. For more information, call 401-728-7582.