Tolman spikers hope to regroup in Div. II

Boys’ volleyball team jumps out to 2-1 start

PAWTUCKET – After two challenging seasons in Division I, the Tolman High boys’ volleyball team is back in D-II this spring and looking to regroup and get back to its winning ways.

“We took our lumps in D-I the last couple of years,” Tolman head coach Neil Nachbar said after his team posted a 3-0 victory over St. Raphael Academy last Thursday night. “We knew it would happen. In 2014, we were undefeated, and then we graduated almost all of our starters. We didn’t have the talent to compete in Division I.”

He added that after the Tigers spent eight successful years in D-II, the RIIL’s realignment pushed the team up to D-I after it won its fifth championship in 2014. He said that “it goes in cycles,” but it’s much easier to rebuild a program in D-II than D-I.

The Tigers return all but one varsity player, bringing back almost their entire team from last year. The three seniors on the team are Angelo Aldana, Anthony Gonzalez, and Josh Goncalves.

“I’m expecting Josh to have a big season,” Nachbar said. “He’s our best hitter and our strongest server. He’s shown a lot of promise the last couple of years.”

Junior Connor Duhamel also returns as the Tigers’ captain and is back in his setting position.

“I switched him to a hitting position, but our offense was not as smooth, so he is back to setting,” Nachbar added. “He is also a very good server. He can place a serve anywhere, and he is a good blocker. He shows a lot of leadership on the court, and he is with the ROTC.”

Among the top underclassmen are sophomore Brandson Mesquita, who started as a freshman. Nachbar said that he expects Mesquita to be a force at the net by the end of the season, and he added that Mesquita is a very intelligent player that does not make too many errors.

Last season, the Tigers, which won just two matches, saw their woes continue off the court, as 10 players ended up becoming academically ineligible to play. But Nachbar reported that so far this year, everyone has been eligible, and they have 10 varsity players and 17 players in the program altogether.

“It isn’t a high number, but it’s better than the last couple of years,” Nachbar said. “Last year, we had to cancel the last four JV matches because we didn’t have enough players.”

With losing and having a shortage of players, the team hadn’t been in a good place, but Nachbar said that his goal this season is to get the program back on track.

So far, the Tigers are 2-1, thanks to back-to-back sweeps of Westerly and St. Raphael Academy, but a 3-0 loss to Central on Monday night at the Providence Career & Technical Academy. They opened their season at Westerly on Tuesday, April 4, and Nachbar said that his team played well in winning the match by scores of 25-8, 25-9, and 25-17.

“That was a good sign, to be able to pull off a win by an impressive margin against a team we’re capable of beating,” said Nachbar.

The Tigers had three closer sets two nights later against the Saints, but they came away with 25-16, 25-21, and 25-22 victories, as junior Mharlin Baptista had eight kills and three aces and Goncalves added six kills and four digs.

Even though Tolman has two wins in as many matches under its belt, Nachbar is still looking to keep his players reeled in and focused.

“A point of emphasis for me is that D-II is not a cakewalk,” he said. “Half a dozen teams are going to be strong.”

There are 17 teams in D-II with no subdivisions, so each team will play each other once, putting a high importance on every match, Nachbar said. Pilgrim also came down from D-I, but Nachbar said they could have gone either way. Six other teams that are consistently good, he reported, are North Smithfield, Cranston East, Central, Classical, West Warwick and East Greenwich.

“We’re very happy to be back in Division II,” Nachbar added. “It’s a more even playing field for us.”

In the Tigers’ loss to the Knights, they received 13 kills from Goncalves and 22 assists from Duhamel, but fell to the Knights by scores of 25-18, 25-12, and 25-20.

The Tigers will host Cranston East in their next match on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.