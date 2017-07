College news

Cameron DiSpirito, of Cumberland, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Benjamin Hevner, of Lincoln, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Merrimack College.

Amanda Gastel, of Lincoln, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Colgate University.

Sean Demers, of Cumberland, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology.