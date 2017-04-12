Back to Boston

Cumberland’s McGinnis returns to legendary marathon next Monday for 14th straight race

CUMBERLAND – Bill McGinnis remembers the very first marathon he ran. It was almost his last.

It was the Ocean State Marathon in Newport on Nov. 9, 1997, and even though McGinnis turned in an exceptional time of 3:15:34 that morning ...

“That was the year of the Nor’easter,” he said. “It was difficult, and I wound up spraining my ankle at mile 22. I pushed through and finished it, but after that, I swore I’d never do another marathon again.”

Little did the Cumberland native know at the time that not only would he run another one six years later, but he’d also be heading to the 121st running of the Boston Marathon nearly 20 years later to run in his 14th straight race, giving him the longest streak among runners in northern Rhode Island.

“It’s nice to have a streak like that going,” said the 62-year-old McGinnis, who is retired and a member of the nearby Wampanoag Road Runners. “It hasn’t been easy training. I did the Martha’s Vineyard 20-Miler in February and felt really good after that, and as a consequence, I tried to kick up my speed a little more than I should have, and I wound up hurting my left knee. I’ve been running with a knee support for the last month.”

McGinnis, who will bus to Hopkinton next Monday morning with several members of his running club, has thoroughly enjoyed his Patriots Day tradition, which began in 2004, just six months after he qualified for the 26.2-mile race by placing 49th overall out of 609 runners in the Ocean State Marathon in a 3:15:48 time.

“My friends encouraged me to run it,” he said. “I pretty much liked running in rural marathons, like the Ocean State, and being a rural sort of person, I didn’t see what the appeal of a big-city marathon was until I did Boston for the first time. It’s just an amazing day. The crowd support, the excitement, and all the volunteers are incredible. I’ve done Chicago and it has sort of that same feel, but it doesn’t have the storied past of Boston.”

McGinnis, who began running in his mid-30s with some co-workers at the Wrentham Development Center, has been somewhat of a model of consistency in his previous 13 races. Twice he has finished it in under 3:20 – his best time was 3:17:40 in 2007 – and in seven races, his official time has been between 3:20:58 and 3:28:55.

Two races stand out among the 13 he has experienced, with the first being his 2004 race, which saw the runners battle heat and humidity, as well as temperatures climbing into the 90s. McGinnis struggled with the conditions and ended up with a 3:46:35 time.

“It was so tough that I thought it was going to be my first and last,” admitted McGinnis, who went through the same ordeal in the 2012 race and turned in a time of 3:51:21. “But your memory’s short when it comes to those kind of things, and a week later, it’s, ‘I’ll do another one.’”

The other memorable marathon came in 2013, the year of the terrorist attack on Boylston Street that killed three spectators and injured dozens of others. McGinnis, who finished the race in a time of 3:22:17, was at the Copley Marriott with several members of his running club – well before the first bombs went off at 4:09:43.

“I had quite a few friends still out on the course, and it was just heart-rending not knowing how people were,” he added. “There were so many rumors flying about. Our hotel was about a block from the finish, and we were just told to stay where we were.”

As far as next Monday’s marathon, McGinnis would love to finish it in under 3:55, which would give him the qualifying time he needs to return to Boston next year and keep his streak intact, but he knows it won’t be easy.

“It would be great to qualify again, so I’m hoping my knee doesn’t act up too much,” admitted McGinnis, whose marathon on Monday will also be his 24th overall. “The last few years, I’ve been a bit slower. When I did the Dublin Marathon in 2015, I ran a 3:40, and last year at Boston, I was 3:51. Chalk it up to aging, and I have some cardiology issues, so I just can’t push it too much. I’m just happy to finish at this point.”

Another Cumberland runner will be continuing a streak of her own next Monday when Maria Chevalier crosses the starting line in Hopkinton for the eighth straight year. The 42-year-old Chevalier, who also runs for the Wampanoag Road Runners, turned in a 3:39:18 time in 2013 and a 3:42:35 clocking two years ago.

One local runner that also promises to draw some attention is former Cumberland High runner Jason Reilly, who has lived in East Greenwich for the past three years and will be running in his seventh straight marathon. The 34-year-old Reilly, who finished the 2013 and 2014 races in under 2:40, turned in a 2:50:13 time in 2015 and a 2:50:46 clocking last year.

Not running in this year’s race is another former Cumberland High standout, Hilary Dionne, who had placed among the top 25 women in each of the last five marathons, and last year, was the fourth fastest American runner. Dionne, who lives in Charlestown, Mass., last ran in last November’s New York Marathon, and despite battling a hamstring issue, she ended up placing 20th in a time of 2:45:31. Dionne reported that she was "continuing to train and plans to race later this year."