CHS Class of ‘67 planning 50-year reunion

CUMBERLAND – The 50-year reunion of the Cumberland High School class of 1967 will be held on Friday, June 16, at the Twelve Acres Restaurant in Smithfield.

The reunion committee has been reaching out to former classmates and has created a Facebook page called “Friends Who Like CHS Class of ’67.” For more information, visit the page or email Kathy McCourt Desjardins at desiread@aol.com , Marion Mendes Lafontaine at gram9395@gmail.com , Elaine Rogala Smith at grammysmith170@aol.com or call Cynthia Santos Morrison at 401-924-1509.