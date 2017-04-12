CHS Theatre Company advances to International Thespian Festival

CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland High School Theatre Company will represent the state in the International Thespian Festival in June in Nebraska, after being named “chapter select school” at the Rhode Island Drama Festival on March 11 for its production of “The Battle of Bull Run Always Makes Me Cry,” by Carole Reale.

According to a release, the production was applauded by all three judges, and one judge was quoted as saying, “These characters were so honestly rendered, and the relationships between them so dear, that I am amazed that it’s the work of high school students.”

Another judge explained that “each actor gave a praiseworthy performance, and each had a shining moment,” the release said.

On June 19, the CHS theater group, directed by Robert DiMartino, will travel to Nebraska to perform in the “Chapter Select Showcase” at the week-long festival. CHS students have set up a website, requesting donations for to help cover the cost of the trip. The site can be found at www.gofundme.com/3f891cw .