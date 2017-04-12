Lincoln school board agrees: No guns in schools

LINCOLN – For the second year in a row, the Lincoln School Committee has passed a resolution in support of a bill that would prohibit firearms on school grounds.

At Monday night’s meeting, the board voted 6-0 in favor of the resolution that supports House Bill 5345 currently before the General Assembly. John LaFleur was the only member absent from the meeting.

The resolution excludes law enforcement officers, School Committee member Mary Anne Roll told The Breeze.

Lincoln joined a list of about 24 school districts that backed the state legislation last year, including Cumberland, Pawtucket, and Woonsocket. As of last year, according to the Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence, eight municipal councils signed the resolution.

“School grounds,” as identified in the bill, means the property of a public, private or secondary school and in areas of any building, stadium or other structure on school sites “which were, at the time of the violation, being used for an activity sponsored by or through school in this state or while riding school provided transportation.”

If convicted, violators would be sentenced to prison for at least one year, and no more than five years, or would be fined at least $500 and no more than $5,000 for the offense.

The following activities that are “officially recognized and sanctioned by the educational institution” would be exempt:

• Firearm instruction and/or safety courses

• Government-sponsored military-related programs, such as Reserve Officers’ Training Corps

• Military history and firearms collection courses and/or programs

• Interscholastic shooting and/or marksmanship events

• The use of blank guns in theatrical and/or athletic events

As noted in the bill, “The provisions of this section shall not apply to colleges, universities, or junior colleges.”

Tonight, Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m., the Cumberland School Committee is expected to take a vote on the resolution in support of the current legislation during its meeting at the Cumberland High School.