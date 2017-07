Oldtown Church hosting pork loin supper Saturday

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleborough (Oldtown Church), 675 Old Post Road, is hosting a Pork Loin Supper at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

The menu includes oven roasted pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, sauerkraut, spoon bread, rolls, dessert and beverage, served family style.

The price is $13 for adults, and $4 for children 10 and younger. Serving beings promptly at 6 p.m.; plan to check in about 15 minutes in advance.

Call Ed at 508-212-4774 for reservations. Take-out orders are also being accepted.