Penguins win RIMA Sportsmanship Award

Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln swimmers place fifth at league championship meet

CUMBERLAND – The Boys and Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln’s Penguins swim team recently received the prestigious RIMA (Rhode Island/Massachusetts Swim League) 2016-17 Sportsmanship Award, marking the second time (and the first since 2003) that the Penguins earned the honor.

“This is truly a testament to the hard work, dedication and winning attitude of the swimmers, their parents, and our volunteers throughout the year,” said Penguins head coach Jim Beauvais.

At the RIMA Championships that took place earlier last month at the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth’s Tripp Center, the Penguins finished in fifth place and saw 20 swimmers come away with RIMA all-stars honors, with Lily Jacobson, a sophomore on the Lincoln High girls’ swim team, receiving honors in three events, the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, and 100-yard breaststroke.

Capturing multiple honors were Ryan Kuncz (25 freestyle, 25 butterfly), Samantha Jacinto (25 butterfly, 25 breaststroke), Giabella Lamoureux (100 individual medley, 25 backstroke), Sofia Pereira (25 freestyle, 25 breaststroke), Hailey Kuncz (50 freestyle, 25 backstroke), Megan McCann and Morgan McCann (100 IM, 50 butterfly), William Brennan (100 IM, 50 breaststroke), Ainsley Hurder (50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke), Thomas Brennan (100 freestyle, 100 butterfly), and Katerina Destefano (200 IM, 100 breaststroke).

Also earning honors were Andres Puerta and Sophia Moreno-Molina (25 butterfly), Joseph Beauvais, Hannah Leonard, and Natalie Jorge (100 butterfly), Jack Doherty and Brianna Matte (100 backstroke), and Ashley Schofield (200 IM).

The Penguins are currently gearing up for their swim technique clinic, which will begin on April 24 and is open to all swimmers ages 6-18. Visit www.bgccl.org or call 401-333-4850 for more information.