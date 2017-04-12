School advocates launched funding battle a week ago

CUMBERLAND – Advocates for the Cumberland schools turned out nearly 500 strong to last Wednesday’s Town Council meeting, making good on their promise to be seen and be heard as councilors began tax levy deliberations a week ago, April 5.

Revving up for this week’s meeting that saw councilors poised to make a final decision (see story page 1), speaker after speaker implored their councilors to invest far more in the town’s schoolchildren, citing in particular examples of special education and counseling needs that will go unmet, they said, if a projected 34 or more educators are cut to balance next year’s budget.

Parent Dana Socci, one of more than a dozen who lined up to address councilors as the clocked ticked toward 11 p.m. last Wednesday, was the most blunt: “Raise our taxes. We don’t care. We want our kids educated and educated well.”

No votes on the levy or the budget were scheduled last week, but still last Wednesday’s meeting was one for the record books. Comments through the night were largely focused on the upcoming FY 2018 budget, which will be debated in May, but some addressed the tax levy decision Cumberland must make every April.

Anticipating Wednesday’s crowd, town leaders had moved councilors out of Town Hall and into the Community Room of the Cumberland Public Library. But by 7 p.m., the seats were all filled and citizens left standing were ringing the room. By 7:30 p.m., the outside hallway was jam-packed, too, prompting Schools Supt. Bob Mitchell to announce the meeting would reconvene at McCourt Middle School.

An hour later, chairs and tables and recording and projection equipment were in place for the town’s new finance director, Jason Parmelee, to present his tax levy information.

Parmelee may have pleased the onlookers when he encouraged everyone to work together and noted that several challenges, including the charter school tuition drain, contribute to the problem.

But Parmelee lost many in his audience when his PowerPoint presentation compared Cumberland’s school spending to the towns of East Providence, West Warwick, Coventry and Johnston.

State funding was the main culprit, he told the audience. If Cumberland received the state aid West Warwick does, he tried to argue, its per-pupil spending would be up by several thousand dollars.

But the crowd wasn’t buying it. State aid is based on a town’s real estate values and median income, they argued back.

“We’re not West Warwick. We don’t want to be like Johnston,” someone in the crowd yelled out.

“You’re comparing apples to oranges,” another said.

Later, Councilor Tom Kane received loud applause when he raised the same point. “I’m curious as to why you didn’t pick more affluent communities on which to base your comparisons.”

Parmelee said he was looking for communities with a similar population size and budget but agreed to do similar comparisons with any communities the council wished.

Parmelee, who until six weeks ago was North Smithfield’s finance director, pushed on, calling himself the sacrificial lamb as he did.

Then came the gaff that drew a roar of complaint. Apparently moving off script, Parmelee asked the crowd, “Let me just ask you a question and everybody can ask it of themselves,” he began. “Whenever have we thought the state solved a problem by throwing money down a hole?

“So why are we going to do that?” he continued.

School board member Mark Fiorillo was one among the many who called out in anger. “You just called the schools a hole.”

“Yeah, you did,” Fiorillo continued as Parmelee shook his head.

Throughout the gym, residents yelled out in protest as Parmelee backtracked, saying he was referencing the “budget hole.”

Criticism of Parmelee’s charts and narrative came up again when Cumberland High School senior Alexandria Evers walked to the podium ahead of all other speakers to note that facts can be presented “in an extremely skewed way.”

She continued amid cheers, “And I think that is what we were just shown. And I know that because I’m a product of the Cumberland school system.”

Evers, who is president of the CHS national honor society and secretary of student government, went on to tell the Town Council that “by not increasing taxes, you’re telling me and all other students we are not worthy of a quality education. We’re not just a hole you throw money at.”

Supt. Mitchell told councilors, “As human beings, we all want to be treated fairly. I don’t believe the children in Cumberland are being treated fairly compared to the rest of the state. We’re going to have to cut $2 million, and we are already last in this state in our per-pupil expenditures and have been for at least the last 15 years.”

Mitchell said Cumberland is spending $3,000 “less per kid” than the state average. “The people are here this evening because we don’t want to be last anymore.”

Parent Andrea Friedland urged councilors to partner in a solution. “It’s us against you,” she said. “Please, we need to work together.”

Citizen Elaine Otto suggested it’s a conflict of interest for Mayor Murray to sit on the Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy board of directors.

She noted Cumberland’s teacher-to-student ratio is 50 percent higher than BVP and pointed out the charter school provides the 3rd-graders with violins while Cumberland can manage only recorders.

Linda Teel, a former School Committee member, talked about the “tremendous change taking place in Cumberland” by the School Department in recent years that has made Cumberland’s schools a “school of choice.”

But she warned, “It takes very little for it to all go away.”

Teel told councilors, “There is local share component to the core funding, and we have never accepted our responsibility for our share.”

Councilor Lisa Beaulieu left her seat to stand at the podium and speak out as former School Committee chairwoman.

Focusing in particular on the bond drive that funded major renovations to the high school more than 10 years ago, she said, “I have to point out the voters voted for the referendum. It was not the Town Council or the mayor. The community felt it was important to take on that responsibility of bonded dollars to improve its schools. That’s enormously important to distinguish.”

She also noted that in 2011, 73 percent of the tax levy went to schools, a share that’s dropped to 66 percent currently, at the same time that charter schools tuition is taking more than $3 million a year.