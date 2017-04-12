Spectacular start for Lincoln

Boys’ tennis team boosts Div. II record to 3-0 with big victory over Classical

PROVIDENCE – As successful as the 2000s were for the Lincoln High boys’ tennis team – averaging 11 regular-season wins a year, reaching the Class B finals in 2004, and advancing to the semifinals on four other occasions – the first half of this decade had seen the Lions endure quite a few challenging seasons.

But after totaling just 15 wins from 2011-15, with those first four seasons taking place in Division I, the Lions turned their fortunes back around last spring by posting an 8-7 mark and earning their first playoff berth in six years.

With seven of their 10 starters back from that team, the Lions and second-year head coach Matt Pavao are hoping to better that record this spring, and just a couple of weeks into this season, it looks like they’re on the fast track to accomplishing that feat.

After opening their season on April 5 with a 7-0 triumph over Providence Country Day and then netting a 6-1 win over Chariho in their home opener on Monday, the Lions became the Division II’s first 3-0 team on Tuesday afternoon by grabbing a 6-1 victory over Classical on the Purple’s courts.

The Purple, who also entered Tuesday with a 2-0 mark, promised to be a challenging match – especially since Classical had been one of the D-II’s top teams over the past five seasons – and a match that Pavao said would give him and his players “a better idea of where we are.”

But the Lions took care of business by claiming three three-set matches and watching their fourth singles player, sophomore Kevin Rao, survive a 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) slugfest in his matchup.

“It’s nice to see the progress we’ve made,” Pavao added. “Last year, we had a lot of new kids on the team, including three freshmen, so it was nice to do well and kind of set a new tone that seemed to really carry over into this year.”

Despite having seven starters back (and 10 returnees total), the Lions are still one of the league’s youngest teams, with just two seniors on their 17-player roster, second singles player Nick Phommachanh and third doubles player Ryann Cames.

Phommachanh shares the captain’s duties with junior Mike Crawley, a three-year starter who’s back at first singles after enjoying a spectacular sophomore season that saw him earn First-Team All-Division honors.

Crawley wasted little time in delivering the Lions’ first win in Tuesday afternoon’s match, as he rolled past Classical’s Arlo Heimer-Bumstead, 6-1, 6-1.

“Mike’s great,” said Pavao. “He’s a junior, but I made him a captain. He’s obsessed with tennis. He plays non-stop. Before this season, he was going out there, getting kids to sign up for tennis.”

Sophomore Dylan Katz also plays third singles, and after Rao, the first doubles team features sophomores Stefan Minyayluk, who was a Second-Team All-Division pick last year, and Evan Voyer, who has moved up from the junior varsity.

Back in second and third doubles are junior Jacob Viera and Cames, and the newcomers are sophomore Sam Howard, who is also up from the JV squad, and freshman Ryan Fish.

Against Classical, Howard and Fish teamed up in third doubles to win their match in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, and in Monday afternoon’s victory over Chariho, the Lions’ doubles squads combined to lose just three games, with Viera and Howard taking a 6-0, 6-0 shutout in second doubles.

The Lions are back in action on Thursday with a 3 p.m. match at home against Cumberland, and in the weeks to come, they will contest the Prout School, Cranston West, and Middletown, which have played in the D-II playoffs in the last two seasons and also return veteran lineups this spring.

While the Lions would love to top those teams and improve on last year’s record, they also want to not only return to the playoffs, but also make a habit out of doing so each season.

“I want to get to the point where that’s what we expect,” said Pavao. “That’s what we shoot for, and once we get to the playoffs, we’ll go as deep as we can.”