Gluten-Free Chocolate Kokosh Cake recalled due to undeclared allergen

The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers that Orthodox Baking is recalling its 16-ounce packages of Oberlander Gluten Free Brand Chocolate Kokosh Cake because they contain undeclared almond paste. People who have allergies to almonds run the risk of serious allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled product was distributed in Rhode Island. RIDOH is working with retailers to ensure that it is pulled from shelves.

The product comes in a 16-ounce, clear plastic package with a wraparound label. It is marked with a “last date sale” of April 30 printed on the back of the label and further identified with UPC #43711 18093 7.

This recall was initiated on April 5, after a report of an allergic reaction was investigated by Orthodox Baking. It revealed that the almond paste-containing cake was distributed in packaging that identified in the ingredient declaration the presence of “kernel paste” instead of “almond paste."

Consumers who purchased this product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-347-450-7077 on Thursday, April 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. (The limited availability is due to the Passover holiday.)