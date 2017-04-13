R.I. Civic Chorale to hold anniversary gala

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Civic Chorale & Orchestra announces the recipients of this year’s Cornerstone Award to Eula and Glenn Fresch, and Founders Award to Mihailo Djuric. The awards will be presented at the 60th Diamond Anniversary Gala Event at the Quidnessett Country Club, 950 N. Quidnessett Road,North Kingstown, on April 29, at 6 p.m.

Glenn Fresch, a former singer with the Chorale, and wife Eula Fresch, will receive the organization’s Cornerstone Award, for their long-standing and generous support of the Rhode Island Civic Chorale & Orchestra.

Mihailo Djuric, artistic director, faculty chairman, and resident choreographer of Festival Ballet Providence will receive the Founders Award for his significant contribution to the Rhode Island arts community.

RICCO’s conductor, Edward Markward, also celebrates his 30th season as Music Director, at the organization’s only major fundraising event of the season. The evening will feature dinner, dancing, silent auction, and entertainment by the Kim McHale Quintet.

The cost is $100 per person; tables of 6 and 10 available. Black tie optional. For information, contact Steven Miller, event coordinator, by April 19.