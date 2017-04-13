Lombardi reverses course on ban at Evans Field

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi says he’ll reverse a directive to town police asking them to disperse anyone playing basketball at Evans Field who is not part of a town-sanctioned game or league.

Following an online furor this week over the new policy after a Channel 10 story, Lombardi said he’s going to get Sgt. Michel Scaramuzzo, North Providence’s community police liaison, and other police officers to work with the youths who have been causing problems at the park.

But he cautioned that if that doesn’t work, and problems with vandalism, swearing and litter persist, he could still ask that police force the youths off.

“Hopefully everyone can live happily ever after,” he said.

Lombardi said he ordered police to remove basketball players who were not part of youth leagues after a fight broke out at Evans Field Monday night. He said that “final straw” followed years of hearing complaints from numerous parents.

The new directive, said Lombardi, is that police will be asked to stop by the park regularly and deal with issues. If they learn upon visiting or from phone calls that users of the basketball courts aren’t respecting the facilities or other people in the park, those users will be asked to leave.

“We’re not going to tolerate the behavior,” he said. “The police are going to be monitoring it, and hopefully I’ve got their attention.”

The mayor said he’s also going to push to install cameras at the park.

A woman whose son was kicked out of the park on Smith Street said Lombardi’s move was “punishing residents” for the actions of a few people who don't live in town who are causing all the problems.

"It's not right," said the woman, who asked not to be named. The long-time resident noted the vandalism and other problems at the park have persisted there since she worked at park's snack bar as a youth.

Another area resident said Lombardi's decision to ban certain people was "not cool," especially during the first real week of spring.

Wherever the youths are from or what the root causes of issues are, said Lombardi, there's no doubt that things have gotten out of control at Evans Field and something needs to be done about it.