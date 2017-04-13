Reward offered for info on dog abandonment

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has announced a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who abandoned a dog in Johnston.

On April 8, at around 4 a.m., a Chihuahua-type dog was abandoned in the parking lot of PetSmart. The dog was tightly confined in a cardboard box and left. The dog was about seven to 10 years old, neutered and brownish-tan in color. The dog was alive when found and brought to a veterinarian. After all efforts were made to save him, the examining veterinarian decided that due to his extremely poor physical condition, the dog should be euthanized.

Anyone with information about the dog and/or act of animal cruelty may contact Dr. E.J. Finocchio, president of the SPCA, at 401-438-8150, ext. 1 or email rispca@aol.com.