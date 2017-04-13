Scituate schools evacuated for suspicious package

SCITUATE – A package delivered to Scituate Middle and High School had to be detonated by the bomb squad Thursday afternoon, after concerned reports from school staff and the Scituate Police Department.

The mailed box ended up containing only a plaque bearing the name of an assistant principal.

All students were evacuated to Manning Field and eventually dismissed early.

"In all my years here we've never had an incident like this," said Supt. Lawrence Filippelli.

The package, which arrived at 11 a.m., was messily wrapped, about the size of a shoe box, and addressed to Assistant Principal David Sweet. Resource Officer Richard Parente noticed the package and called police.

Police and school officials agreed that a bomb squad should be called to ensure the safety of those present. Rockland Road was blocked off to contain the situation.

After Filippelli assessed how much time it would take for the bomb squad to process the scene, he made the decision to dismiss middle and high school students for the day. Once the bomb squad arrived, they detonated the package and revealed the contents – a name plaque sent to Sweet.

Filippelli commended the response of Officer Parente.

"He did a great job knowing what needed to be done," he said. "This is the stuff we talk about and plan for."

The school will be staffed until 7 p.m. for students to pick up any belongings that were left behind.