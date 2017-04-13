St. Raphael's Jones receives RIIL Male Athlete of Year honor

Two-sport standout highlights local winners at RIIL's Award Luncheon

WARWICK – St. Raphael Academy senior Trevante Jones earned one of the highest honors of his exceptional high school career on Wednesday afternoon when he was named the 2017 RIIL Male Athlete of the Year at the Interscholastic League's Awards Luncheon that was held at the Crowne Plaza.

The RIIL presents this award, as well as a $1,000 college scholarship, annually to a high school student-athlete who "not only excels in the classroom and during competition, but also participates in multiple school-sponsored sports and demonstrates good citizenship in their school and community." Barrington High's Noelle Cooke was the Female Athlete of the Year.

Jones, who was also honored as the RIIL Male Athlete of the Month for November 2016, has been a member of the football and basketball teams during all four years of his high school career, as well as a captain of each team this year.

Last fall, Jones earned First-Team All-State honors in helping guide the SRA football team to the playoffs in its return to Division I, and he did it all as a wide receiver, linebacker, and safety. On offense, he had 23 catches for 435 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, as well as two more TDs on the ground, and on defense, he totaled 121 tackles, 15 of them for a loss, three sacks, and two interceptions. Jones was also a Second-Team All-State selection as a junior, as he had four touchdowns, four interceptions, and 127 tackles to help the Saints reach the Division II Super Bowl.

This past basketball season, Jones was a Second-Team All-State selection for the Saints, which won the Division I-North regular-season title, reached the Division I finals, and advanced to the Final Four of the state's Open Tournament. Jones averaged 12.2 points per game and scored the 1,000th point of high school career late in the season.

Jones, who lives in Providence and plans to study kinesiology in college, has also been active with RIIL as a member of the Student Advisory Board – he was honored for his work as a senior member on Wednesday – and a participant in its Student Leader Workshop and Leadership Conference. He also volunteers with youth football and basketball camps at the Providence Boys and Girls Club.

The other local student-athletes who were honored on Wednesday were Cumberland High senior Ben Drezek (Male Athlete of the Month for October 2016), Mount Saint Charles Academy seniors Julia Laquerre (Female Athlete of the Month for December 2016) and Madison Matatall (Female Athlete of the Month for March 2017), Woonsocket High junior Josh Correia (Male Athlete of the Month for December 2016), Smithfield High senior Daniel Ayriyan (RIIL Spirit of Sport Award), Ponaganset High senior Nicole Bryant (RIIL Student Advisory Board – Senior Member), and the Cumberland High wrestling team (Team of the Year).