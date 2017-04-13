Police break up heroin ring tied to Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET – A drug trafficking organization run by three brothers – two of whom lived in Woonsocket – has been dismantled following 15 arrests this week according to federal and state law enforcement officials who announced the news in a press conference on Thursday, April 13.

The Valdez Drug Trafficking Organization, run by three brothers, Hector Valdez, 47 and Claudio Valdez, 44, Dominican nationals living in Woonsocket, and Juan Valdez, 50, also a Dominican national living in Milton, Mass. reportedly run the narcotics ring which, according to officials, imports substantial quantities of heroin and cocaine shipped from Mexico via the southwest border of the United States directly into Rhode Island. The brothers reportedly lived at 34 Burnside Ave. and according to authorities, the drug ring also included a stash house at 87 Dulude Ave.

The three brothers, who allegedly reentered the county after having been previously convicted of felony drug crimes and deported, arranged for several shipments of multi-kilograms of heroin and cocaine to be brought from Mexico to stash houses in Cranston and Woonsocket. The drugs were then distributed to mid-level drug dealers and street dealers in the greater Providence and greater Boston areas and in Hartford, Conn., according to information provided by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Stephen G. Dambruch, and FBI Special Agent Harold Shaw.

Based on information developed by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force during the investigation, dubbed “Operation Triple Play,” a reference to the three Valdez brothers, police executed 15 federal arrest warrants and 13 search warrants issued by the U.S. District Courts. Immigration detainers were lodged against nine of the defendants, identified as Dominican nationals, most living in the United States with what are alleged to be stolen identities. Additionally, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents assisting in the execution of the arrest and search warrants detained two individuals on administrative warrants for removal who they encountered but who were not criminally charged as a result of Operation Triple Play.

During the course of the investigation that began in September 2016, and as a result of search warrants executed this week, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force reportedly seized nearly 4 kilograms of heroin, 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 2 kilograms of cocaine, 155 grams of crack cocaine, more than 100 pounds of cutting agents, approximately 12 kilograms of powdery substances that have been sent for laboratory analysis, approximately $95,000 in cash and 9 vehicles. Five of the vehicles reportedly had hidden compartments allegedly used for transporting drugs and money.

Sessions has told United States attorneys to focus on charging and prosecuting criminal aliens who profit by smuggling poison into the country and bringing death and violence to the streets.

“The President has made the dismantlement and destruction of drug cartels a top priority, and cases like these are integral in that effort,” said Sessions. “When law enforcement – federal, state and local – work together like these partners in Rhode Island, we will be one step closer to fulfilling this goal and protecting our communities.”

Under the direction of the FBI, the participating agencies in the investigation include the Drug Enforcement Administration, Providence and Boston resident agencies; Immigration and Customs Enforcement; Rhode Island State Police; Providence Police Department; Woonsocket Police Department; Central Falls Police Department; Cranston Police Department; Warwick Police Department and the Rhode Island Department of Corrections.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gerard B. Sullivan, with the assistance of Assistant U.S. Attorneys William J. Ferland, Ronald A. Gendron and Richard W. Rose.