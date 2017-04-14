Edna E. Randall – Lincoln

Edna E. (Riel) Randall, 85, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2017, surrounded by her family. Born September 24, 1931, in Pawtucket, she is predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Amandine (Gaudette) Riel and brother, Gerald Riel.

She is survived by her loving husband, Wilfred "Windy" Randall, and sons, Wayne D. Randall and his partner, Donald Larue, of Johnston, R.I., and Paul D. Randall and his wife, Judy (Lonardo) Randall. Edna also leaves her grandchildren, Paul D. Randall, Jr. and Christopher M. Randall, and cherished great-grandson, Colin B. Randall. Also left to cherish her memory are her siblings: brothers Joseph (Art) Riel and his wife, Irene, Raymond Riel and his wife, Marge, George Riel and his wife, Dolores, Armand "Sonny" Riel and his wife, Marie; sisters, Lucille (Riel) Terrien, and Terry (Riel) Satti and her husband, Gino. Many nieces, nephews, and friends are also left to treasure her memory.

Edna’s family and pets were the bedrock of her existence. Edna and Windy would have celebrated 61 years of marriage on May 26th. She was a homemaker, devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend. A lover of animals, Edna volunteered at Lincoln Animal Shelter with her best friend, Joan. She was also a member of the Lime Rock Women's Auxiliary. Edna loved baking and playing cards with her sisters and brothers on Sunday evenings. She vacationed with family and friends for 37 summers surrounded by the pristine beauty of Lake Wentworth, and mountains of Wolfeboro, N.H. She especially loved being outdoors, working in her garden, and going to yard sales on weekends.

Edna was selfless, compassionate, and always cheerful. There are lives that make a positive difference in the lives of others and leave a part of their essence on all they meet. Edna Randall was one of them and will be sorely missed. The family wishes to thank all those who cared for Edna during her last few months.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, April 1 at Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Interment was in Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Edna’s honor to Lincoln Animal Shelter, 25 Wellington Road, Lincoln, R.I.