Henry Owens strikes out 10 in PawSox win

PAWTUCKET – Left-hander Henry Owens struck out a Triple A-best 10 batters and propelled the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 6-1 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday night at McCoy Stadium in the series opener.

The PawSox (6-3), who rode a four-run third inning, have won four in a row heading into Saturday’s doubleheader against the IronPigs (3-6).

Owens (1-0) didn’t allow an earned run over six innings and only surrendered two hits, the first of which came in the fifth inning. His 10 strikeouts were his most in the minor leagues since he stacked up 11 in 2014 with Double A Portland. Owens last fanned 10 in August 2015 with the Red Sox against Seattle.

“We didn’t see any hesitation tonight,” Pawtucket Manager Kevin Boles said. “He was trying to pound the zone. He stayed aggressive. The finish wasn’t there at times. And he didn’t show his emotions; he didn’t wear them on his sleeves."

Each of Owens’ first four outs came on strikeouts. He also walked four before recording an out in the third, but the southpaw didn’t issue another free pass.

“For three innings, there were a couple at-bats where I was kind of fighting my arm slot, trying to find my arm slot,” said Owens. “Then after the third I was able to find it. Once I found it, I was able to do it consistently.”

Between Owens and relievers Chandler Shepherd (2 IP, 0 H, 5 K) and Noe Ramirez (1 IP, 1 K), PawSox pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts. Five games into the home stand, the pitching staff has racked up 57 strikeouts.

Pawtucket center fielder Rusney Castillo (2-4, 2 R) recorded his fourth consecutive two-hit game.

Lehigh Valley starter Ben Lively (1-1) allowed five runs (four earned) in five frames.

In his first game back in the lineup after leaving Tuesday’s game after a ninth-inning collision, Pawtucket catcher Blake Swihart laced a bases-clearing triple to the right-center field gap in the third to score second baseman Mike Miller, Castillo and designated hitter Ryan Court. Dominguez then lifted a sacrifice fly to left to prop up the PawSox to an early 4-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Miller dropped an RBI single into shallow left field to score shortstop Deven Marrero and stretch the margin to 5-0.

The IronPigs struck in the sixth for an unearned run. No. 3 hitter Jorge Alfaro led off with a triple and scored when Swihart dropped a swinging third strike.

Pawtucket grabbed the run back in the seventh to make it 6-1 when catcher Dan Butler smacked an RBI single into left field to plate Castillo.

The PawSox and IronPigs wrap up the three-game series with a single-admission doubleheader Saturday at McCoy Stadium. The first of the two seven-inning games begins at 1:35 p.m. In game one, the PawSox will send right-hander Kyle Kendrick (0-1, 13.50) to the mound. Reliever Marcus Walden (0-1, 5.40) will make his second spot start in the back end of the double-dip. Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the PawSox Pre-Game Show at 1:05 p.m.

Visit www.PawSox.com for tickets.