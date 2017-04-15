Pawtucket police identify pedestrian in fatal car accident

PAWTUCKET – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Benefit Street early Saturday morning. The victim from the fatal incident was identified Sunday as Anthony Burns, 43, from Pawtucket. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

At 6:38 a.m., officers from the Pawtucket Police Department responded to 134 Benefit St. for a report of a car/pedestrian accident. Burns was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and pronounced dead.

The Rhode Island State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is assisting in the investigation. An information about the case should be forwarded to Det. Goostray at 401-727-9100, ext. 737.