Thomas A. Reardon – Cranston

Thomas A. Reardon, 89, of Cranston and formerly of California and New York, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2017. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Frederick and Marie (Vallely) Reardon.

A graduate of St. Raphael Academy and Providence College, Tom was also a veteran of the Korean War, serving as an officer on the USS Borie. Thereafter Tom pursued a career as an actor in New York City then Los Angeles, delighting audiences while also working in public health. After 25 years with the city of Pasadena, he retired in 1991 as Environmental Health Director. In retirement he continued to entertain theatergoers as well as charm everyone who knew him.

Tom (Unc) was a warm, funny, engaging, openhearted and devoted brother, uncle and friend who will be truly missed. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Hoey and her husband, James. He was the brother of the late Kathryn McNamara and the late Frederick Reardon Jr. And he was the adored uncle of 13 nieces and nephews: Frank McNamara, M. Kathryn (McNamara) Winstanley, William McNamara, Thomas McNamara, Joan (McNamara) Crowley, Frederick Reardon, Marie (Reardon) Hertenstein, William Reardon, Thomas Reardon, Elizabeth (Hoey) de Camara, James Hoey, Martha Hoey, and Suzanne (Hoey) Jachinowski.

Services for Tom will be held on Friday, April 21, 2017, at 9 a.m., from the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. A graveside burial with military honors will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the O’Neill Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Raphael Academy, Pawtucket in memory of Tom.

