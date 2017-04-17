Dawn A. Smith – Smithfield

Dawn A. (Barfield) Smith, 57, of Farnum Pike, died Friday, April 14, 2017, in Fatima Hospital with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Brian Smith.

She was also the beloved companion of Edward F. Newton of Smithfield for the past 14 years.

Born in Woonsocket, daughter of Claire L. (Beauregard) Richards and the late Roland Richards. Dawn worked as a client caretaker for Seven Hills. She served as a volunteer at the VA Hospital for several years. Dawn was a SBS Warrior and was helping others online giving encouragement to several support groups. Dawn was an artist and attended classes at the DaVinci Center in Providence.

She was the kind of person that people liked but also admired. She was quick to laugh and enjoyed making others laugh along with her. She was a very strong willed and optimistic person. Dawn had an adventurous person, she enjoyed flying and hot air ballooning. She once took a helicopter flight over Niagara Falls.

Besides her mother, Claire, she is survived by her two sisters Hope Arruda and her husband, Raymond, of Manville and Candace Jackson and her husband, Samuel, of Woonsocket.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 21, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 4-7 p.m. sdipardomcfh.com