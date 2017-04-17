Easter fire guts Woonsocket building

WOONSOCKET — A fire that broke out just after noon on Sunday, April 16 displaced three residents and left two firefighters hospitalized.

The three-alarm blaze started on the second floor of a Mailloux Street apartment building, and grew quickly due to Sunday's heavy winds, spreading to the attic and through the roof of the building.

Residents and two cats were evacuated safely, but two firefighters were late hospitalized from dehydration.

The Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by the fire. The cause is still under investigation.