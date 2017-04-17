Estelle T. Peloquin – Woonsocket

Estelle T. (Duquette) Peloquin, 93, formerly of 8th Avenue, Woonsocket, died April 14, 2017, in The Friendly Home. She was the wife of the late Henri A. Peloquin. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Noe and Eva (Mondor) Duquette.

Estelle was a seamstress for Woonsocket Hospital, and later worked at the Lil General on South Main Street with her son, Marc. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church. Estelle enjoyed reading, and loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

She leaves three children, Raymond H. Peloquin of Woonsocket, Claire E. Peloquin of Lynn, Mass., and Marc P. Peloquin and his wife, Debbie, of Woonsocket; two grandchildren, Heather and Jonathan Peloquin, both of Woonsocket; and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by three brothers, Lucien, Raymond and Robert Duquette, and three sisters, Alice Blanchette, Jeannette Hemond, and Lillian Provencher.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, April 22, 2017, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friendly Home, 303 Rhodes Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895.

