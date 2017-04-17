Gail M. Bishop – Woonsocket

Gail M. (Robinson) Bishop, 65, of Woonsocket, died Saturday, April 15, 2017. A lifelong resident, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Jeannette (Hebert) Robinson.

She leaves behind her son Brian Bishop and his wife, Pam, of Woonsocket, her son Kevin Bishop, also of Woonsocket; along with four grandchildren, Austin, Audra, Amber, and Kevin Jr. She also leaves three nephews, a niece, extended family members and many valued loving friends.

She was predeceased by two brothers; Raymond Robinson Jr., and Richard Robinson, and a sister; Barbara (Robinson) Forget.

A visitation open to all will be held Saturday, April 22, 2017, from 2-3 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket. If you can, please wear something blue in honor of Gail. Following the visitation, please join us for a gathering of family, friends and food at Savini's Restaurant 476 Rathbun Street, Woonsocket, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to; Brain Injury Association of Rhode Island, 1017 Waterman Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914 or at biari.org.

www.holtfuneralhome.com