City’s Earth Day cleanup is Saturday

PAWTUCKET – The Neighborhood Alliance of Pawtucket will hold its annual Earth Day cleanup this Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Headquarters will be at Galego Court, 483 Weeden St., where refreshments and entertainment will be offered at 1 p.m.

Cleanups of the city’s three rivers will be directed by local watershed councils, including a canoe cleanup of the Blackstone River near Tolman High School.

Neighborhood Alliance of Pawtucket President Arthur Plitt said he’s hoping to have more than 500 people participate in the needed cleanup this year, from young people to older adults.

The city of Pawtucket, Pawtucket Housing Authority, Narragansett Bay Commission and the Navigant Credit Union are all cosponsors of the event.

Those who can’t donate time but have extra flowers to give away are encouraged to bring perennials, hostas, day lilies, and cone flowers to headquarters anytime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday of this week.