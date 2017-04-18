Despite 1-3 start, Raiders keep the faith

Baseball team tops Hope for first D-III win

PAWTUCKET – Despite suffering an 11-1 loss to Rogers last Thursday afternoon at Max Read Field that dropped their Division III record to 0-3, the members of the Shea High baseball team continued to stay positive and keep up the effort.

The Raiders, who have some veteran players, but plenty of inexperience in the outfield, are now trying to bond together and learn the game under three capable coaches. Just before the league season started, head coach Dino Campopiano, who is an administrator of the school and has led the baseball team for the past 20 years, abruptly stepped down.

Campopiano had three assistant coaches in Wayde Labossiere, who is currently the interim head coach, Henry Coleman, and James Torres, and the three have a combined 23 years of experience with the team.

“(Shea athletic director) Kate (Corry) asked me,” Labossiere said when asked how he was placed in his interim role. He added that he had no information on the process of naming coaches, but he will “let it play out as it does.” Nothing has been made official.

“I’m excited for the challenges in front of me,” Labossiere said. “I’m most excited to be coaching the kids. Coach Henry and I have been here eight years and Jim for seven, so we’ve all been together for a while. It’s made things easier.”

With so much history in the program, as well as the practices of Campopiano, the staff is keeping everything the same, but their roles have shifted a little. Labossiere worked predominately with pitchers and catchers, while Coleman dealt with the outfield.

The Raiders have an entirely new outfield, some players with limited experience and others with none at all, and that showed in their game against Rogers. The Vikings put up three quick runs in the top of the first inning, with the first run scoring on a long hit that got past Shea’s center fielder and resulted in three bases.

“Clearly, we need help in the outfield and keeping the ball in front of them,” Labossiere said.

Offensively, some balls were hit hard by the Raiders in their game, but they had nothing to show for it in the end. Leadoff batter Ethan Newman went 1-for-2 with a walk, run scored, and two steals, and Keanu Vicente had Shea’s only other hit in the game, a single in the third inning.

Luckily for the Raiders, they bounced back on Monday afternoon and broke into the win column with an 11-7 victory at home over Hope. Newman and Vincente each went 3-for-4 with four runs scored and four stolen bases, and Vicente also got the win in relief.

Manny Ortiz also contributed to the win by not only collecting a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fifth to extend Shea’s lead to 9-6, but also closing the door on the mound in the seventh with a 1-2-3 inning that saw him strike out two batters.

“I’m proud of their effort and attitude,” Labossiere said.

The Raiders will play two more games this week. They will face Davies on Wednesday at 11 p.m. at home, and travel to Central Falls on Friday for another 11 a.m. game at Macomber Stadium.