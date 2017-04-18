Firefighters promoted at City Hall ceremony

PAWTUCKET – At a ceremony held last Wednesday at City Hall, a member of the Pawtucket Fire Department was sworn into his new role and five new officers were officially sworn as members of the department by Public Safety Director Tony Pires and Chief William Sisson.

The ceremony began with Pires promoting Private Joseph Warzycha to the rank of fire lieutenant. His lieutenant badge was pinned by Kara Montalbano. Warzycha is a 13-year veteran of the department. He has also received training as a rope rescue technician, swift-water rescue responder, and a basic wild/land search and rescue certification.

Pires swore in recruits Erik Smith, Bradley Hazelton, Christopher Kolb, Kyle Joyce, and Michael Kilmartin to the Pawtucket Fire Department.