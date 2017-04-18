Gift Basket Bingo Friday at Sullivan Council

CENTRAL FALLS – Sullivan Council 2700 will hold a Gift Basket Family Bingo on Friday, April 21, at the Knights of Columbus hall, 20 Claremont St. Doors open at 4 p.m.; bingo begins at 6 p.m.

The kitchen will be open, serving chicken fingers, hot dogs, hamburgers and french fries.

Admission is $20 for 20 regular basket games and $5 admission for children with the purchase of an adult admission. Three special basket games, featuring Red Sox and Celtics tickets, will be available at $1 for a strip of three bingo cards.

The event will also include a 50/50 raffle, lottery tree raffle and a special raffle table.

For more information, call Leo Larivee at 401-641-3989 or Joseph Crowe at 401-722-8165.