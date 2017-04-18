Palmer, Hagerty lead Pawtucket runners at Boston Marathon

BOSTON – Jake Palmer delivered a masterful performance in his first time running the Boston Marathon on Monday, as the 28-year-old Pawtucket resident completed the 121st running of the legendary 26.2-mile race in a time of 3:10:54.

Four other Pawtucket runners also managed to complete the race in under 4½ hours, including two of the top female runners in the area. Claire Hagerty, 36, who also ran in last year’s race, ended up with an official time of 3:33:50, and Wendy Billings-Litke, 42, finished in 4:04:42.

Sgt. Rob Pickett, 45, a 15-year veteran of the Pawtucket Police Department who ran for the Boston Children’s Hospital Miles for Miracles Team, turned in a time of 4:08:57, and John Benros, 46, who was running in his fifth straight Boston Marathon, checked in at 4:29:55.