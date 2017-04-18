Pawtucket Tennis co-op boys’ team debuts

Shea, Tolman, JMW players make up 12-man roster

PAWTUCKET – With low numbers in boys’ tennis this year, Shea and Tolman decided to form a co-op team, just like they have done the past three seasons in boys’ swimming, and compete in Division III.

“It’s called the Pawtucket Tennis team; you’ll see it on the shirts,” head coach John Jasionowski said before his team’s match against Toll Gate last Tuesday, April 11, at Slater Park. “Instead of saying Shea/Tolman Co-op, we actually have five Tolman players, six Shea players, and a JMW (Jacqueline Walsh School for the Arts) player.

“All three of the high schools are in Pawtucket, so I said to the athletic directors, ‘Want to call it Pawtucket Tennis?’ It makes more sense.”

He added, “It’s going to be a rebuilding year. The kids so far have had a positive attitude. They are all good kids. That’s what I’m happy for. You are no longer Shea, you are no longer Tolman; you are Pawtucket. On their shirts, there’s half a Tiger and half a Raider. It indicates both (sides) together.”

Jasionowski is also Tolman’s girls’ tennis coach, and after last season ended for the girls, he took a long, hard look at the boys’ program.

“Tolman graduated eight players and only had two coming back,” he noted. “Shea graduated six and only had four coming back. If Tolman wanted to have a team as it was, we would only have six kids on the team right now and only six on Shea. We would be forfeiting matches, so let’s put them together – let’s co-op – because they did that with swimming and it worked out well.”

Shea’s boys’ tennis coach the past few years, Matt Pita, also coaches the girls’ tennis and boys’ basketball teams and decided not to coach tennis this spring with too much on his plate. Candy Turner is the co-op team’s other coach, representing Shea, and Jasionowski, who was the Tigers’ boys’ volunteer coach last year, represents Tolman.

Jasionowski said that the team practices at the Oak Hill courts, since they have six players over that way, but plays their home games at Slater Park, since there are seven courts, accommodating everyone at once, and those courts also have lights.

Originally, they had about 19 kids sign up, but two seniors decided not to go out for the team and two kids were ruled academically ineligible. Overall, they have six returnees, four from Shea and two from Tolman. Jasionowski said that he has a young team, with only three seniors and the rest being sophomores with one freshman, and it was a process deciding on their lineup.

“I took (what Shea had) into consideration and what we did were ladder matches,” Jasionowski said. “We played the new players amongst each other and tried to see where they’d fit, but the returning players, I kind of knew where they were slotted because (Pita) gave me a good idea. I just kind of slotted people around, and they had to play the ladder all the way up.”

For now, sophomore Alec Goldberg is at first singles while senior Matt Silva is at second. Third is senior Ed DeBrito, and fourth is sophomore Dao Thounsavath, and the top team in doubles is made up of sophomore Josiah Morris and sophomore senior Mike Silva.

The second doubles team is senior Maaz Hussain and sophomore Larry Calamba, while the third doubles squad is sophomore Dave Ofori and senior Bruno Gomes. The fourth doubles team – or the alternates – is sophomore Rodrigo Espinal-Curvelo and sophomore Jah’lil Duffin.

Both coaches also decided not to name official captains after tossing around the idea of naming one from each school. Jasionowski decided since the squad had 13 players and 13 matches, each player will announce the lineup once before each match.

Shea competed in Division III last year and went 3-10, while the Tigers played in D-II and were 1-14. Together, they are trying to build up their new team this season, and Jasionowski said that this year is more like “teaching Tennis 101,” giving out some rackets, while showing the players where to stand on the court and how to score.

“Combining the two teams and with the realignment just happening, we have to figure out where our niche is,” Jasionowski added. “We have a lot of green players that haven’t played; they need to get some experience, and it’s going to take some time. It’s going to take a while to get used to the format.”

After four matches, Pawtucket Tennis is winless, but after getting shut out against Burrillville, Toll Gate, and Narragansett, the team did a turn for the better on Monday in its 5-2 loss to Coventry at Slater Park. Thounsavath won his fourth singles match, 6-3, 6-2, and the first doubles team of Silva and Hussain was a 7-5, 7-5 winner.

Jasionowski is not focusing on wins this year, but teaching his team and having his players learn each match to get better.

“Just to improve,” he said about his goals. “Just to get better. We might get one or two wins here or there.”

He said that the players were talking about how many wins they were going to get this year and making the playoffs.

“I said it’s good to have high expectations, but realistically, this is a new team starting from the ground up,” Jasionowski added. “This year is going to be a little bit rough because (the players) don’t know the expectations from me and how I run the team. It’s my experience that they will relate better to me if I give more instruction and give instruction while they are playing to help them.”