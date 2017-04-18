Penny social fundraiser will benefit the Simone family

PAWTUCKET – A penny social fundraiser for the Simone family will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Howard Rogers Post 25 American legion, 25 McCullum Ave.

The Simone family had triplets less than two years ago. Ava was born with a long list of ailments including loss of sight and hearing. All money raised will go directly to help the family.

For more information, call Christen Vario at 401-595-3113 or Howard Rogers Post at 401-724-8732.