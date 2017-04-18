Preservation Society will meet at Isle Brewers Guild

PAWTUCKET – The Preservation Society of Pawtucket will hold its annual meeting on Monday, May 1, at 5:30 p.m. at the Isle Brewers Guild, 461 Main St. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6. The event is free and open to the public.

The meeting will include a presentation by an Isle Brewers Guild staff member about how their site, the former William H. Haskell manufacturing building, was re-purposed to create a brewery space.

The society’s leaders will discuss upcoming changes, including the shift away from the group’s status as a membership-based organization. Staff will also solicit supporters’ feedback on what they’d like to see the organization do in the future on programming like lectures, walking tours and other community events.

RSVP by calling 401-574-6981 or e-mailing Pawtucketpreservation@gmail.com.