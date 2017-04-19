Angell, McDaniel, Shea enjoy solid races at Boston Marathon

BOSTON – Chepachet’s Warren Angell and Smithfield’s Steve McDaniel and Caitlin Shea turned in outstanding performances at Monday’s 121st running of the Boston Marathon.

The 53-year-old Angell, who was running in the legendary 26.2-mile race for the second time in three years, checked in with a 3:07:43 time that was nearly 5½ minutes off his 3:02:15 clocking in 2015, and the 47-year-old McDaniel, who was making his third straight appearance in the marathon, turned in a time of 3:10:31 that almost mirrored his 3:09:53 time in 2015 and 3:15:20 clocking last year.

Shea, meanwhile, made the most of out her first trip to Boston, as the 23-year-old runner finished the race in a time of 3:45:46.