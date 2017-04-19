Chieftains seek return to softball playoffs

Ponaganset opens D-II schedule with 1-2 record

NORTH SCITUATE – Despite watching its season get off to a late start and its first three games get postponed by bad weather, the Ponaganset High softball team finally kicked off its Division II season last week, but was only able to win one of its first three games, the Chieftains’ season opener against Narragansett on Monday, April 10.

After defeating the Mariners, 4-3, the Chieftains fell victim to three home runs by North Smithfield in a 9-3 defeat to the Northmen on Wednesday, April 10. And on Monday afternoon, the Chieftains came back from their longest bus ride of the season with an 8-4 loss to the Bulldogs at Cimalore Field.

The Chieftains will have one of the league’s youngest teams this season, with only one senior, Olivia Campanella, on their roster. Last year’s team was able to post an 8-8 record – it’s best record since 2012 – and qualify for the playoffs, which it hadn’t done in a number of seasons. In the single-elimination round, the Chieftains traveled to top-seeded Barrington to take a 1-0 upset victory that Ponaganset head coach Mike Calenda said “was big for the school,” but they then lost their next two games in the double-elimination round.

Unfortunately for the Chieftains, “we graduated our fireball pitcher and our shortstop,” Calenda said. “Our two best players graduated.”

But the Chieftains have nine returning players, including their one senior, Campanella, and five juniors. Some of those players are returning to their positions from last season, while others have been moved around. Calenda likes his players to be able to play multiple positions, and case in point is junior Emily Mackie. She is returning as the starting catcher, but Calenda said that she might be playing some shortstop as well.

“We also have two new freshmen, Elayna Jacques, who’s a pitcher and an infielder, and Victoria Cramer, who is an outfielder/catcher, and both are going to be seeing playing time this season” added Calenda, who also has his two assistant coaches back, Dave Armstrong and Kerri Nadeau. “We’re still in the feeling-out stages to see who is going to play where, but I like people to play multiple positions. That helps us.”

The Chieftains also have two junior pitchers, Kendra Hassell, who was the winning pitcher in the Chieftains’ season opener, and Meghan Campbell, and another junior to watch is center fielder Mackenzie Doyle, who hit a walkoff home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to win the game against Narragansett. She also went 3-for-4 in that game.

“Our best offensive player is Mackenzie,” said Calenda, whose captains this season are Doyle and Campanella. “She’s fast, she hits the ball down and hard, and she can hit for power too. If they play her deep, she hits it in front of them; if they play in front, she hits it behind them. She is very quick. She’s our best player.”

Another junior, Emily Coburn, belted a home run in the Chieftains’ game against Westerly, but the hosts used a seven-run rally in the bottom of the third inning to win the game.

With the offseason realignment and the schedule changing in Division II, each team is playing each other once. Calenda said that his team is looking forward to going back to see Barrington again. They will also play more teams from the southern part of the state, including Prout, Middletown, and South Kingstown.

After a taste of the postseason last year, the Chieftains want to get back there.

“We want to go back to the playoffs and we’d like to do it with a team effort,” Calenda said. “Our goal is to make it to the playoffs and be that team that nobody looks at, and we sneak in and have a good run.”

The Chieftains, who played Mount Saint Charles Academy on Wednesday, will return to action on Monday with a 4 p.m. game in Wakefield against the Prout School.