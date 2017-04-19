Gridiron Club names Smithfield’s Pinault III-A Lineman of Year

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Smithfield High junior Zach Pinault, a lineman on the Sentinels’ football team, received the Division III-A Lineman of the Year award at the Providence Gridiron Club’s 24th annual Awards Night that was held Wednesday, April 5, at the Quonset ‘O’ Club in North Kingstown.

Pinault, who was a Division III-A First-Team selection last season, also earned Division IV Second-Team honors in 2015, as he helped the Sentinels claim their first Super Bowl title in the program’s history.