Scituate Police IBPO Local 502 golf tournament takes place June 2

SCITUATE – The inaugural Scituate Police IBPO Local 502 Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, June 2, at 8 a.m., at the Quonset Point Golf Course on 615 Callahan Road in North Kingstown, and the tournament committee is looking for players to participate in its event, as well as local businesses to help sponsor it.

The fee to play is $100 and includes dinner, the use of a golf cart, and 18 holes of golf, as well as a raffle.

Tee sponsorships are also available at $100 per tee sign. The funds raised during the tournament will allow the IBPO Local 502 to make charitable donations to various groups, such as the Scituate Lions Club, the town’s youth sports, and local charities.

For more information, contact IBPO Local 502 president Karen Haarr at 821-5900.