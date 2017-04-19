Sentinels swing into D-I season

Ex-Smithfield, RIC standout Reddy takes over as boys’ tennis coach

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield High boys’ tennis team is welcoming back a familiar face to the program this spring, as Smithfield High alumnus and former junior varsity coach Julie Reddy has taken over as the Sentinels’ head coach.

The team had been previously coached by Derek Snow, who led the Sentinels to the state title in 2013 and ‘14 and the Division I finals last season, where they fell to defending champion South Kingstown, 4-1. Reddy wasn’t sure why Snow stepped down, but since she was already a part of the program, she applied for the job and received it.

“It’s exciting,” she said about her first season as the head varsity coach. “The guys are awesome and it’s been fun so far. We’re going to work to get to where we were last year.”

Reddy, a former tennis player and 2013 graduate of Smithfield who is completing her senior year at Rhode Island College, had played under RIC head coach Adam Spring, who was formerly the Smithfield girls’ head coach. During her four-year career at RIC, Reddy won over 100 matches and became the women’s tennis team’s all-time career points leader last fall.

Since she was the JV coach last year, Reddy was somewhat familiar with the varsity team, which had graduated three seniors, Sam Miller, a three-time First-Team All-Stater who was the runner-up in last season’s state individual tournament, Adam Courtemanche, a two-time First-Team All-State pick, and Chris Alber, who played on the first doubles team.

In her lineup, Reddy has seven seniors, two singles players and five doubles players. Smithfield also has three captains in seniors Chris Paiva, who was a Second-Team All-State selection last year, Tim Vennema, and Sam Hart.

Every player is in a new spot in the lineup this year. Paiva leads things off at first singles, while junior Luke Alexander is at second, sophomore Max Blais is at third, and senior Eddie Rocco is at fourth.

The Sentinels’ doubles lineup, which needed to be shuffled around in last Friday’s match against East Greenwich because Vennema wasn’t in action, has seen Vennema and senior Will Chasse at first doubles, seniors Mike Dickie and Hart at second, and senior Tom O’Rourke and junior Matt Laboissonniere at third. Against E.G., junior Harry Maio saw action in third doubles.

The Sentinels defeated East Greenwich, 5-2, as Alexander blew out his opponent, 6-0, 6-0, while Blais pulled out a 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory. All three doubles teams won as well. Chasse and Dickie shut out their opponent, 6-0, 6-0, Hart and O’Rourke went to three sets, but got the win, 6-1, 2-6, 7-6, and Laboissonniere and Maio won their match by scores of 6-2, 6-3.

Entering this week, the Sentinels are 3-2, with their losses coming to South Kingstown, which is 4-0, and Bishop Hendricken, which is 5-1. Reddy said that even though her team suffered a 6-1 loss to Hendricken, the first and second doubles teams went three sets before losing, while their third doubles team picked up a 7-5, 7-5 victory.

The Sentinels’ first two wins were a 5-2 triumph over the Wheeler School on April 7 and a 4-3 victory over Barrington three days later.

Alexander, who owns a 4-1 record in the Sentinels’ five matches, Rocco, and the doubles teams of Vennema-Chasse and Dickie-Hart won their matches in the victories over Wheeler and Barrington, and Blais also picked up a win in the decision over the Warriors.

“I think we can do well,” Reddy said about the team’s expectations this year. “It’s going to take a lot of work and the guys know that. They know they have to come out to practice and be ready to work.”

The Sentinels play only one match this week, on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. against La Salle Academy.