Smithfield’s Mattson breaks another track record at Bentley

NEW LONDON, Conn. – After breaking school records five times during the indoor season, Smithfield’s Stephanie Mattson, a sophomore on the Bentley University women’s outdoor track and field team, added the program’s outdoor long jump record to her collection at last Saturday afternoon’s Silfen Invitational at Connecticut College.

Mattson’s jump of 18 feet, seven inches not only won the event, but also broke a 25-year-old Bentley record by 4¼ inches. It was also a personal-best jump by more than 10 inches and became the top distance achieved in the Northeast-10 Conference so far this season.

Mattson also placed second out of a field of 61 sprinters in the 200 meters (27.16 seconds).