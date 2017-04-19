Erica L. (Farrow) Gray – Cumberland

Erica L. (Farrow) Gray, 44, of Windy Valley Drive, died Sunday, April 16, 2017, in the Oakland Grove Health Center with her family by her side.

She was the wife of Quinn Gray. Born in Woonsocket, daughter of Linda (Allen) Farrow of Woonsocket and the late Howard Farrow.

Erica worked as a registered nurse for The Miriam Hospital, Landmark Medical Center, and the VA Medical Center. She was a sports fan and loved the Patriots and Red Sox. Erica was also a member of St. James Baptist Church and served as an honorary member of the Health Committee.

Besides her loving husband, Quinn, and mother Linda, she is survived by her maternal grandmother Ulersee (Scurry) Allen of Woonsocket, godmother Patricia Allen of Woonsocket and goddaughter Ambrea M. Allen of Woonsocket and several loving cousins. Erica was the godchild to the late Clemon Allen.

Her Funeral will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at 10 a.m., in St. James Baptist Church, 340 South Main St. Woonsocket, R.I. Burial will be in Union Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours will be on Friday, April 21, 2017, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895.