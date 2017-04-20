Clippers fall to Skippers, 6-2, in marquee D-I softball showdown

Defending state champions remain unbeaten at 5-0; Cumberland falls to 4-2

CUMBERLAND – It’s highly unusual to see eight unearned runs in a game between two of the state’s top high school softball teams, but that’s exactly how many runs were scored in Thursday night’s showdown at Tucker Field between Cumberland and defending state champion North Kingstown.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, the two errors they committed in the game resulted in three-run rallies by the Skippers in the third and seventh innings and paved the way to a 6-2 win that kept N.K. unbeaten at 5-0 and dealt the Clippers their second loss in three days after opening their season with four victories.

N.K. pitcher Kiara Oliver, who was last year’s R.I. Gatorade Player of the Year, tossed a four-hitter that saw her strike out a dozen batters and walk no one. The University of Massachusetts-bound ace set down the first 10 batters she faced and lost her shutout bid on a two-out, two-run single by Sydney Provencal in the bottom of the sixth inning that made it a one-run contest.

Cumberland southpaw ace Jocelyn Bodington (pictured) also ended up with a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking five, but one of the hits she surrendered was a two-out, two-run homer to the gap in right-center by Oliver in the third that made it a 3-0 game.

“It was a hard fought game,” said Cumberland head coach Marty Crowley. “Up until the last inning, we were never out of it. I don’t think (N.K.) was ever in control of it. I thought that we fought hard all game long. We had a good attitude and some good swings on Kiara, who obviously is a great pitcher, but Bods pitched well too.

“Both teams didn’t play particularly well in stretches, but other than that, it was just another game and a measuring stick to see where we’re at.”

The Skippers took their three-run lead when Isabella Broccoli led off with a walk, took second on a grounder that was chopped to first, and raced home on a throwing error. Bodington came back to strike out the next batter, but Oliver stepped to the plate and ripped a line drive into the gap and to the fence that resulted in her home run.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Clippers tried to get something going, when with one out, Renae Lacroix singled to left and Maddi Leite ripped a base hit up the middle, but Oliver came back to strike out the next two batters she faced.

After wiggling out of a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the top of the sixth, the Clippers got on the board on Provencal’s hard-hit ball between the first baseman and the first-base line. That scored Sam Jalbert and Lacroix, who with one out, reached base on infield errors.

But in the seventh, the Skippers tacked on some insurance runs. With two outs and a runner on second via a fielding error, Meghan Gormley and Brittany Bolster collected RBI singles, and courtesy runner Theresa Gilmartin scored the final run on a delayed steal of home.

The Clippers were coming off a tough-to-swallow 7-6 loss to Coventry that saw the Oakers force extra innings with a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning and score the winning run an inning later on an infield error, but the players made it a point to put that defeat in their rearview mirrors when they took the field to contest the Skippers..

“The kids had a little meeting before our game,” said Crowley. “They were a little disappointed about our last game, but tonight we fought hard for seven innings, and hopefully this is a turning point for us moving forward.”

Cumberland will be back in action next Monday when they entertain Cranston East in a 3:45 p.m. game.